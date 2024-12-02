Islamic rebels kill at least 10 people and abduct others in attack in eastern Congo, authorities say

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — A military spokesperson says at least 10 people were killed and an unspecified number of others were abducted in eastern Congo by extremist rebels linked to the Islamic State group. He says the rebels with the Allied Democratic Forces, an IS-affiliate in the region, attacked the area of Batangi-Mbau the North Kivu province on Sunday night. Several houses were burned down in the attack. Eastern Congo has struggled with armed violence for decades as more than 120 groups fight for power, land and valuable mineral resources, while others try to defend their communities. Some armed groups have been accused of mass killings.

