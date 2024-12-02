Michigan court clears way for trial in police officer’s fatal shooting of Black man
Associated Press
The Michigan Supreme Court has cleared the way for a police officer to face trial for second-degree murder in the death of a man who was shot in the head. Patrick Lyoya was shot by Grand Rapids Officer Christopher Schurr in 2022. The Supreme Court turned down an appeal Monday. Lyoya was killed at the end of a traffic stop. He ran and physically resisted Schurr after failing to produce a driver’s license. Schurr’s lawyers say deadly force was justified as the two men fought over control of a Taser. Grand Rapids police fired Schurr after the shooting.