Minnesota Republicans sue to force election rerun in tight House race where 20 ballots are missing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Republicans are suing to try to force a rerun of a state House race where the incumbent Democrat won by 14 votes but investigators concluded that election workers probably destroyed 20 valid absentee ballots after failing to count them. It’s a race that could determine the balance of power in the Minnesota House, where leaders from both sides are working out the details of a power-sharing agreement that presumes a 67-67 tie when the Legislature convenes next month. A Republican victory in a special election could shift that balance to a one-vote GOP majority.

