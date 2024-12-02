Stephen King’s Maine radio stations will go silent for good on New Year’s Eve

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Stephen King’s rock ‘n’ roll radio station is going silent at year’s end. King, a 77-year-old rocker who used to perform with the Rock Bottom Remainders, a band that featured literary icons, said Monday that it’s time to say farewell to his rock station and two others that have been bleeding money. King has kept the stations afloat for decades. In a statement, he said he and his wife Tabitha are proud to have been a “local independent owner.” The three stations, based in Bangor, Maine, will go off the air on Dec. 31.

