Firefighters are at the scene of a vehicle fire inside a garage at a Desert Hot Springs home Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported at around 12:10 p.m. on the 66000 block of Cahuilla Avenue, near Mesquite Avenue.

CAL FIRE told News Channel 3 that the first arriving engine arrived and reported light smoke coming from the garage.

There have been no injuries reported.

