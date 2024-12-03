10 years and $42 million later, Jersey Shore town ends battle over its eroding beaches
Associated Press
NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey resort community that has lived in fear of being wiped out by the next big storm is ending its decadelong battle with the state over the condition of its beaches and protective sand dunes. The North Wildwood City Council voted Tuesday to accept a settlement with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. The state will cancel $12 million worth of fines it levied against the city for conducting unauthorized and potentially harmful beach repair work. The city will drop its lawsuit against the state seeking reimbursement for $30 million worth of sand it had trucked in and dumped on its eroding beaches.