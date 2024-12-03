Fighting resumes in eastern Congo despite ceasefire between army and rebels

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Fighting between the Congolese army and the M23 rebel group has resumed in eastern Congo ahead of potential mediation talks. The army said in a statement it inflicted heavy losses on the rebels in North Kivu province while a rebel spokesperson said the group was also attacked by the army Tuesday. Congo and the United Nations accuse Rwanda of backing M23. Rwanda denies the claim, but in February admitted that it has troops and missile systems in eastern Congo. A report in Angola says Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame are set to meet there on Dec. 15.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.