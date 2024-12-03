Renewed push for DEI legislation expected next year in Kentucky, new Senate majority leader says

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Senate’s new majority floor leader says lawmakers seem ready to resume work on a bill dealing with diversity, equity and inclusion practices at public universities. Republican state Sen. Max Wise says the outcome could be different next year since they have had months to try to work out their differences. Wise said Tuesday he expects GOP lawmakers to take up a DEI bill again next year during Kentucky’s 30-day legislative session, which convenes in January. Wise was recently chosen by his Republican Senate colleagues for the majority floor leader role. He said he hasn’t seen any draft legislation on the issue.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.