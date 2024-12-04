AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Louisiana’s general election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Louisiana voters will decide the fates of four proposed amendments to the state constitution, in what will be the final statewide election of 2024. The measures on the ballot Saturday would change how state officials conduct oversight of judges, deliberate spending bills in the Legislature and deal with the properties of delinquent taxpayers. Legislators placed the measures on the ballot by unanimous or near-unanimous votes earlier this year. The ballot measures require a simple majority vote to become law.

