Austin endorses women in combat jobs and exhorts West Point cadets to defend the Constitution

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is forcefully endorsing having women in combat roles and emphasizing the military’s obligation to defend the U.S. Constitution. Some fear those ideals may come under fire in the upcoming Trump administration. He told cadets at the U.S. Military Academy in New York about commanding troops during the invasion of Iraq in 2003. He said he wanted to keep his command post at the front where he could see the fight but told troops they could stay back and no one would think less of them. One of the women was the first to challenge him on that idea.

