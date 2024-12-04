GivingTuesday estimates $3.6B was donated this year, an increase from 2023

NEW YORK (AP) — The nonprofit GivingTuesday estimates that donors in the U.S. gave $3.6 billion on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, an increase from the last two years. The Tuesday after Thanksgiving, GivingTuesday, has become a major annual day for nonprofits to fundraise and otherwise engage their supporters. In both 2022 and 2023, nonprofits in the U.S. raised $3.1 billion on GivingTuesday. This year, 18.5 million people made donations to nonprofits and another 9.2 million people volunteered. Both the number of donors and the number of volunteers increased by 4%, according to the nonprofit GivingTuesday’s estimates in 2023.

