Pakistani troops kill 5 insurgents in a raid on their hideout in restive northwest

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military says its troops have raided a militant hideout in the restive northwest, resulting in a shootout in which five insurgents were killed and two others were wounded. In a statement, the military said the raid occurred Wednesday in Lakki Marwat, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. It gave no further details about the slain or injured insurgents. However, previously most such raids were conducted against the Pakistani Taliban, known as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, who often target security forces. The TTP is outlawed in Pakistan and is a close ally of the Afghan Taliban who control neighboring Afghanistan.

