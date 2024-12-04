Prenatal blood test can sometimes hint at cancer in moms-to-be
AP Medical Writer
A study shows blood tests that check for fetal disorders can sometimes hint at cancer in pregnant women. Cancer was diagnosed in half of the study participants whose blood tests suggested cancer. Of the discovered cancers, lymphoma blood cancers were the most common, followed by colon and breast cancers. The U.S. government study published Wednesday suggests that a whole-body MRI is the best next step in the case of a rare but recognizable test result. The study appears in the New England Journal of Medicine and was funded by the National Institutes of Health.