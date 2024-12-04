Prenatal blood test can sometimes hint at cancer in moms-to-be

A study shows blood tests that check for fetal disorders can sometimes hint at cancer in pregnant women. Cancer was diagnosed in half of the study participants whose blood tests suggested cancer. Of the discovered cancers, lymphoma blood cancers were the most common, followed by colon and breast cancers. The U.S. government study published Wednesday suggests that a whole-body MRI is the best next step in the case of a rare but recognizable test result. The study appears in the New England Journal of Medicine and was funded by the National Institutes of Health.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.