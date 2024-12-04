Skip to Content
Texas, Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State leading the way as prospects finalize their college selections

Georgia, Texas, Alabama and Ohio State are competing to bring in the nation’s top recruiting class as high school prospects across the nation finalize their college plans. The identity of the No. 1 class according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports may not be clear until defensive tackle Justus Terry announces his decision Friday. Terry is the nation’s top-ranked uncommitted prospect. Virtually every top recruit already had committed to a school well before the signing period arrived Wednesday.

