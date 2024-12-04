Trump selects a former soldier and Iraq War veteran to serve as Army secretary

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump says he’s selected a former soldier and Iraq War veteran to serve as secretary of the Army. Trump said on Wednesday that Daniel P. Driscoll had completed Army Ranger school and deployed with the 10th Mountain Division to Iraq. Driscoll had been recently serving as a senior adviser to Vice President-elect JD Vance. Driscoll graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Yale Law School. Trump said in a social media post that Driscoll “will be a fearless and relentless fighter for America’s Soldiers and the America First agenda.”

