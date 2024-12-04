Union rights take center stage in already high-stakes Wisconsin Supreme Court race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s upcoming Supreme Court election already had high stakes, with majority control on the line. But a judge’s ruling this week restoring collective bargaining rights to the state’s tens of thousands of teachers and other public workers further intensifies the contest. The liberal-controlled court had already delivered a major win to Democrats by striking down Republican-drawn legislative maps. And pending cases backed by liberals seek to protect abortion access in the state and kneecap Republican attempts to oust the state’s nonpartisan elections leader. Now, it could be poised to notch another seismic win for Democrats, public teachers and government workers by restoring collective bargaining rights lost 13 years ago.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.