Cuba restores power grid and resumes planned blackouts of 5 hours a day

HAVANA (AP) — After a nationwide blackout left millions without electricity for several hours in Cuba, the power grid has been restored, authorities said, adding that scheduled power outages will now resume. The latest blackout, the third one of this severity in less than two months, occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, after a breakdown at a thermoelectric plant in Matanzas province, east of Havana. The incident triggered a chain reaction, overwhelming an already strained power system. Cuban authorities said they will announce the “blocks” or sectors where power will be interrupted, generally for about five hours.

