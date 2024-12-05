Israeli court rejects Netanyahu’s request to limit how often he’ll testify

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli court has rejected a request from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to limit the number of days each week that he’ll have to testify when he finally takes the the stand in his years-long corruption trial. Netanyahu’s lawyers have made numerous requests to delay his testimony, which is now expected to begin next Tuesday and last several weeks. His lawyers had requested that he only testify for two days a week, instead of three, because of the demands of dealing with the Mideast wars and the fighting in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip. The judges ruled on Thursday they “found no compelling reason” to grant the request.

