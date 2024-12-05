Louisiana Treasurer John Fleming announces bid to run for U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy’s seat

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican Louisiana Treasurer John Fleming announced on Wednesday that he will be running for U.S. Senate, hoping to unseat GOP U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, who is up for reelection in two years. Fleming is eyeing a return to Capitol Hill, where he served in the U.S. House for eight years beginning in 2009. Cassidy was one of seven Republicans in Senate who joined Democrats in voting to convict Trump in the then-president’s impeachment trial after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol. The move infuriated members of Cassidy’s party.

