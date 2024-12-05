Skip to Content
Man accused of alleged war crimes in separatist region of Ukraine stands trial in Finland

HELSINKI (AP) — A man has gone on trial in Finland on charges of war crimes allegedly committed against Ukrainian forces in a Russia-backed separatist region of Ukraine in 2014. Prosecutors are seeking life imprisonment for the defendant at the trial which opened Thursday at the Helsinki district court. The suspect’s lawyer said he would deny all the charges. The defendant was arrested in July 2023 at Helsinki Airport en route to France with his family. Finland’s Supreme Court ruled that he could not be extradited to Ukraine.

