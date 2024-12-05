The fate of the Matt Gaetz ethics report is up in the air as his ex-colleagues debate its release

WASHINGTON (AP) — Matt Gaetz may be done with the House of Representatives, but his former colleagues aren’t through with him yet. Lawmakers are expected to decide Thursday whether to release a long-awaited ethics report into sexual misconduct allegations against Gaetz. The Florida Republican has denied any wrongdoing. Many lawmakers are pushing to make it public even though Gaetz has left Congress and withdrawn as President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for attorney general. The House Ethics Committee is meeting to discuss what to do. Democrats are also poised to force votes on the House floor requiring the committee to publish the full report.

