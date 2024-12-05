Yvonne Johnson, the first Black mayor of North Carolina’s third-largest city, has died

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The first Black mayor of North Carolina’s third largest city has died. Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan announced that Yvonne Johnson died Wednesday at age 82. Johnson served on the city council for nearly 30 years in two stints, the last of which ended at her death. She was elected mayor in 2007 and served one term. Gov. Roy Cooper said Johnson “was a dedicated public servant and friend who led Greensboro with courage, passion and a sense of justice.” A cause of death wasn’t released. But Vaughan had said Tuesday that Johnson was absent from that evening’s council meeting because of illness.

