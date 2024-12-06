6 people killed in wrong-way crash on Mississippi highway

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say six people died after a pickup truck traveling the wrong way on a Mississippi highway collided with a car. Police say the crash happened before dawn Friday on Interstate 55 in Jackson. They say the Chevy Silverado pickup was heading south in the northbound lane when it collided with a Hyundai Sonata traveling north. Killed in the crash were the driver of the pickup truck, the driver of the car and four passengers in the car. Few other details were immediately available. Police say they’re continuing to investigate the crash.

