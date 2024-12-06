A Chinese vessel has been hijacked off the Somali coast, officials say

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Local authorities in Somalia have confirmed that a Chinese-owned fishing vessel with 18 crew members aboard was hijacked last week off the northeastern coast of Xaafuun district in Somalia’s Bari region. An official in the area where the vessel is being held told journalists that the hijackers include the ship’s security guards, who later joined forces with armed men from the coastal region. The European Union’s anti-piracy naval force, Eunavfor Atalanta, brought global attention to the incident after issuing a statement that confirmed the local maritime authorities had notified it and investigations revealed that armed men were in control.

