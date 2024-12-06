A mystery illness has killed dozens of people in Congo. UN experts are now investigating

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — The World Health Organization said Friday it deployed experts to investigate a mystery flu-like disease that in recent weeks killed dozens of people in southwest Congo. “All efforts are underway to identify the cause of the illness, understand its modes of transmission and ensure an appropriate response as swiftly as possible,” the WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, said in a statement. Authorities in Congo have so far confirmed 71 deaths, including 27 people who died in hospitals and 44 in the community in the southern Kwango province, health minister Roger Kamba said Thursday.

