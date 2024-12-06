New Orleans police arrest man accused of killing paradegoers during multiple mass shootings

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police have arrested a man accused of killing two people during a large parade where two separate shootings within an hour left two dead and at least 10 wounded. Curtis Gray, 19, faces two counts of second-degree murder tied to the Nov. 17 shootings along a crowded parade route, according to a Friday news release from the New Orleans Police Department. Gray allegedly fatally shot Rasean Carter, 21, and Malachi Jackson, 19, at the Almonaster Avenue Bridge, authorities say. The deaths of Carter and Jackson were among a series of recent lethal shooting in New Orleans.

