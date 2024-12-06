Scars of December: A pivotal Cold War-era battle in Greece quietly passes its 80th anniversary

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Eighty years ago, the December Uprising of 1944, known as the Dekemvrianá, turned Athens into a battlefield as British-backed forces clashed with communist-led resistance fighters in the waning days of World War II. The conflict, sparked by deep political divisions and the scars of Nazi occupation, claimed thousands of lives and set the stage for the 1946-49 Greek Civil War. Despite its pivotal role in shaping modern Greece, the Athens battle that erupted as the Cold War emerged remains largely forgotten. A historian and local campaigners are working to preserve its memory through tours and an effort to preserve the few battle-scarred buildings that remain in Athens.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.