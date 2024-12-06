Semyon Bychkov conducts through pain in celebrating Year of Czech Music with North American tour

NEW YORK (AP) — Celebrating the end of the 100th anniversary Year of Czech Music, an event held every decade in the year ending in 4, Semyon Bychkov is conducting through pain in leading the Czech Philharmonic on a North American tour to New York and Toronto. He had lumbar decompression surgery in September after finishing the new production of Wagner’s “Tristan und Isolde” at the Bayreuth Festival and the 72-year-old was limping slightly at Carnegie Hall this week, holding a podium railing and music stands for support as he walked on and off stage. He is to have a hip replacement after the tour.

