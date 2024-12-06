Sudan documentary implores world to remember how a hopeful revolution became a forgotten war

MARRAKECH, Morocco (AP) — A new documentary chronicles Sudan’s 2019 revolution and the period of time immediately after the ouster of military dictator Omar Al-Bashir. “Sudan, Remember Us,” brings viewers to a country that U.N. officials have described as experiencing a forgotten war, documenting the story of young women like Shajane Suliman who braved danger and wrote poems to galvanize protestors as their movement began to unravel. The documentary is both a story of collective hope and a feat of reportage, imploring viewers to remember those plagued by a war that has received a fraction of the attention given to Gaza and Ukraine.

