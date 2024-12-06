TikTok is inching closer to a potential ban in the US. So what’s next?

TikTok’s future in the U.S. appeared uncertain on Friday after a federal appeals court rejected a legal challenge the company brought against a law that requires it to cut ties with its China-based parent company or be banned by mid-January. A panel of three judges on The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled unanimously that the law withstood constitutional scrutiny. The government has said it wants ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, to divest its stakes. But the two companies have signaled that they want to keep fighting.

