4 women drop lawsuit accusing former Indiana attorney general Curtis Hill of groping them

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Four women who accused Curtis Hill of drunkenly groping them when he was Indiana’s attorney general have dropped their lawsuit against him. Jury selection was to begin on Monday. The women’s decision Sunday ends nearly seven years of investigations and litigation over Hill’s actions during a party in March 2018. The women said they reached the “frustrating conclusion” that Hill would never take responsibility for intentionally touching them in a sexual manner without consent. Hill denied doing anything improper, but the Indiana Supreme Court ordered his law license suspended for a month in 2020 after finding “clear and convincing evidence that he committed the criminal act of battery.”

