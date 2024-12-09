Man killed after semi-truck overturns on I-10 in Desert Center, westbound lanes closed

One person was killed after a semi-truck overturned on Interstate 10 in Desert Center early Monday morning, causing a massive closure that has impacted traffic for over 10 hours.

The crash was reported at around 2:45 a.m. on the westbound side of the I-10, just east of Hayfield Road.

CAL FIRE noted that the first on-scene engine reported a solo vehicle accident involving an overturned semi-truck that was fully involved with fire.

According to the coroner's office, the man was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 3:26 a.m. The man's identity has not been released as of Monday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol continues to investigate the collision.

The westbound side of the freeway remains shut down, causing back up from Desert Center through Chiraco Summit.

CHP said at 1:00 p.m. that its estimated the highway will be back open by around 2:30 p.m.

Estimated time to re-open the freeway is 1.5 hours. https://t.co/LDhyMfJvp9 — CHP Indio (@chpindio) December 9, 2024

