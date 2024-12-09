Oldest known stone tablet inscribed with Ten Commandments to be auctioned

NEW YORK (AP) — The oldest known stone tablet inscribed with the Ten Commandments, dating from 300 to 800 A.D., will be sold in New York this month. The 155-pound (52-kilogram) marble slab inscribed with the commandments in Paleo-Hebrew script will be auctioned at Sotheby’s on Dec. 18. The tablet was unearthed during railroad excavations along the southern coast of Israel in 1913 and was at first not recognized as a historically significant artifact. Sotheby’s says it was used as a paving stone at a local home until 1943 when it was sold to a scholar who understood its significance.

