Skip to Content
News

Riverside County Sheriffs rescue people stranded in Berdoo Canyon area

Riverside County Sheriff
By
New
Published 10:48 PM

Some individuals are home safe Monday night after their vehicles got stuck along the road near the area of Dillon Road and Berdoo Canyon Road.

Deputies were dispatched to the area just after 7:00 p.m. to assist some people who left their disabled vehicle and had become lost. Then a second call came in just after 7:30 p.m. about another car that was also stuck and the occupants had forged ahead on foot, getting lost as well.

Once deputies determined the exact location of everyone, they set out in the Sheriff's Rescue 9 helicopter and transported all to safety. At that time, deputies were informed of one last person who needed assistance. Another trip was made to bring in that person.

Deputies have not confirmed how many people were transported. They say there were no reported injuries and no additional information is available.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Cynthia White

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content