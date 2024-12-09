Riverside County Sheriffs rescue people stranded in Berdoo Canyon area

Some individuals are home safe Monday night after their vehicles got stuck along the road near the area of Dillon Road and Berdoo Canyon Road.

Deputies were dispatched to the area just after 7:00 p.m. to assist some people who left their disabled vehicle and had become lost. Then a second call came in just after 7:30 p.m. about another car that was also stuck and the occupants had forged ahead on foot, getting lost as well.

Once deputies determined the exact location of everyone, they set out in the Sheriff's Rescue 9 helicopter and transported all to safety. At that time, deputies were informed of one last person who needed assistance. Another trip was made to bring in that person.

Deputies have not confirmed how many people were transported. They say there were no reported injuries and no additional information is available.