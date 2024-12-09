Supreme Court rejects Wisconsin parents’ challenge to school guidance for transgender students

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from Wisconsin parents who wanted to challenge a school district’s guidance for supporting transgender students. The justices, acting Monday in a case from Eau Claire, left in place an appellate ruling dismissing the parents’ lawsuit. Parents with children in Eau Claire public schools argued in a lawsuit that the school district’s policy violates constitutional protections for parental rights and religious freedom. Sixteen Republican-led states had urged the court to take up the parents’ case. Lower courts had found that the parents lacked the legal right, or standing, to sue. The courts said no parent presented evidence that the policy affected them or their children.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.