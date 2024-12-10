Fire burns at home in Palm Desert, heavy smoke visible in the area

CAL FIRE crews are working to contain a fire at a residence in Palm Desert.

The fire is at a home on the 43000 block of Virginia Avenue near California Drive in the Palm Desert Country Club area.

Heavy smoke is visible in the area.

A viewer said California Avenue and New York Avenue are blocked off, preventing any traffic on Virginia Avenue.

