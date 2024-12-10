Fire burns at home in Palm Desert, heavy smoke visible in the area
CAL FIRE crews are working to contain a fire at a residence in Palm Desert.
The fire is at a home on the 43000 block of Virginia Avenue near California Drive in the Palm Desert Country Club area.
Heavy smoke is visible in the area.
A viewer said California Avenue and New York Avenue are blocked off, preventing any traffic on Virginia Avenue.
We have a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.