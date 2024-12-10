Florida lawmaker’s party switch increases Republican supermajority in the House

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Democratic Florida state Rep. Susan Valdés is switching parties, which will extend Republicans’ supermajority in the House. Valdés, a former school board member from Tampa, announced her decision Monday. She won reelection in November by 5 percentage points. Her switch increases the power of Florida Republicans, which have controlled the governor’s office and both branches of the Legislature since 1999. Valdés is serving her final two years before leaving office due to term limits. Republicans now have an 86-34 majority in the House.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.