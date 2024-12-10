Man is charged with burning American flag during Washington protest over Netanyahu visit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal authorities have charged a man with burning an American flag in the nation’s capital during protests against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to Congress in July. Michael Snow Jr., of Durham, North Carolina, is charged with destruction of federal property. The flag was pulled down at Columbus Circle, in front of Union Station, by demonstrators calling for an end to the war in Gaza. There was no lawyer listed in the court docket for Snow, and a message seeking comment was left at a number listed for him in public records.

