People jumping in front of cars to get injury payouts sparks a grim holiday warning in South Africa

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — A trend in South Africa of people jumping in front of slow-moving cars to get compensation payouts for injuries has drawn a warning from the government’s national Road Accident Fund. It said the phenomenon was becoming a problem, while it acknowledged that some cases might have been driven by poverty and desperation. The RAF allows people to claim compensation if they are injured in car crashes. But it warned that it was clamping down on bogus claims after identifying the new trend. It said people were waiting for vehicles to “slow down enough that they don’t get killed” before throwing themselves in front of or against the cars to fake an accident.

