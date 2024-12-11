AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Fred Hechinger lives out his circus dream

NEW YORK (AP) — As a child, Fred Hechinger dreamed of running away to join the circus. Now as his acting career takes off, he jokes that it feels like he’s finally living that childhood fantasy. Levity suits the 24-year-old, despite his role as the tyrannical Emperor Caracalla in “Gladiator II.” While his year including the highly praised “Thelma” has been “fun and busy,” Hechinger calls it “reflective.” It’s also earned him recognition as one of The Associated Press’ Breakthrough Entertainers of 2024. Looking ahead, Hechinger will appear in the Spider-Man spinoff “Kraven the Hunter,” and in “The Nickel Boys,” an adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel.

