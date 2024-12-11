Authorities say the mystery disease in Congo might be malaria but more testing is needed

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Authorities say the mystery flu-like illness that has killed dozens of people in southwest Congo in recent weeks might be malaria. They cite results from laboratory samples of infected people. The National Institute for Biomedical Research and the head of the World Health Organization both say most of the small number of samples taken tested positive for malaria but more research is needed. In recent weeks, there were 416 reported cases of the mystery disease and 31 deaths from it in hospitals, according to the WHO. Congo’s health minister has said there were another 44 deaths in the remote community.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.