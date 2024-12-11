Florida lawmakers propose rolling back gun control laws passed after Parkland shooting
Associated Press/Report for America
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican state lawmakers in Florida have filed two bills that would roll back gun control measures passed in the wake of the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. The proposals would repeal the state’s red flag law and another preventing people under the age of 21 from buying a rifle. Even with a conservative supermajority in the Legislature, the measures face some resistance in the state Senate, where the chamber’s new president has expressed opposition to certain gun rights proposals.