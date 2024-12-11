Georgia makes many more students than expected eligible for school vouchers

ATLANTA (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of students in Georgia will be eligible for $6,500 vouchers to pay for private school tuition or home-schooling expenses. That number is far more than many legislators expected. New rules say any student in a low-performing school’s attendance zone is eligible, even if they don’t attend that school. For example, if a middle school is among the lowest 25% performing schools, students who in that zone who attend elementary and high schools can apply. House Republican leaders say they want to rein in that interpretation, saying it isn’t what they thought they were voting for. Broad eligibility means applications could exceed Georgia’s $144 million funding cap, creating pressure to raise it.

