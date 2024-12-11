North Macedonia court delays language law ruling amid ethnic tensions
Associated Press
SKOPJE. North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia’s Constitutional Court has postponed a ruling on a controversial law concerning the use of minority languages, triggering a protest and a new round of ethnic tensions in the tiny Balkan country. The 2019 law made Albanian a second official language in areas with a significant population of ethnic Albanians. It has faced multiple legal challenges regarding its constitutionality. Court officials said the delay to allow further deliberations and input from foreign experts could take up to three months. Ethnic Albanians make up roughly a quarter of North Macedonia’s 2 million population.