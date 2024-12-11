NYC has scores of small, specialized or quirky museums. Here are some highlights

New York can be a magical place for museumgoers but it can also be overwhelming and overcrowded at times, especially at the biggest, most famous museums. Luckily the city has scores of great museums to choose from, from the small and quirky to elegant gems housed in historic mansions. There are preserved Lower East Side tenement apartments and hands-on experiences like making seltzer or solving math puzzles. There’s a museum dedicated solely to fashion, and another to Native American history. Some of these smaller museums have edgy gift shops to rival MoMA’s famous one.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.