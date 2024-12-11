Ohio Supreme Court sides with pharmacies in appeal of $650 million opioid judgment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled that Ohio’s product liability law prohibits counties from bringing public-nuisance claims against national pharmaceutical chains as they did as part of national opioid litigation. Tuesday’s decision could overturn a $650 million judgment against the pharmacies in a lawsuit brought by Lake and Trumbull counties outside Cleveland against CVS, Walgreens and Walmart. An attorney for the counties called it “devastating.” Justices were largely unanimous in their interpretation of the Ohio Product Liability Act. They said it prevents common law product liability suits even when counties don’t seek compensatory damages but merely“equitable relief” for their communities.

