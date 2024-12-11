Palm Dr. seeing concerning number of accidents, what’s being done
Within the past two weeks alone, four accidents have occurred on Palm Drive in Desert Hot Springs; two injuries and two fatalities.
As a response, city police is increasing traffic enforcement. Additionally, a nearly $10 million infrastructure improvement project on the stretch of road will add traffic signals and street lighting.
Some are asking why Palm Drive is such and accident prone area and what has been done thus far to curve these numbers?
