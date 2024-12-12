Belarusian authorities arrest 7 journalists who worked for an independent newspaper

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Belarusian authorities have arrested seven journalists who worked for an independent regional news outlet, the latest move in a sweeping crackdown on dissent and freedom of speech by the country’s authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko. The Belarusian Association of Journalists said on Thursday that the journalists who worked for Intex-Press online newspaper in the western city of Baranavichy, including its founder Uladzimir Yanukevich, were charged with “supporting extremist activities.” Such accusations are widely used by the authorities to silence independent voices. Belarus’ law enforcement agencies have launched a new wave of arrests in recent months seeking to uproot any sign of dissent ahead of January’s election in which Lukashenko is seeking a seventh term.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.