Bolivia extradites former anti-narcotics chief to the US to face drug trafficking charges

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivia’s former anti-narcotics chief has been extradited to the United States to face federal drug trafficking charges in a New York court. The U.S. State Department in 2022 announced a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the conviction of Maximiliano Dávila. He is charged with conspiring to provide top level protection for cocaine shipments to the U.S. as well as related weapons charges involving the possession of machine guns. Dávila has denied wrongdoing. Bolivia is the world’s third-largest producer of cocaine.

