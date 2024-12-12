China ends planning meeting with vows to stabilize its economy, but gives no details on stimulus

BANGKOK (AP) — Chinese leaders have wrapped up a two-day planning meeting in Beijing with pledges to take a more proactive approach in pepping up the economy, but gave no details on stimulus measures. A state television report on the annual strategy meeting mainly reiterated a strategy outlined earlier in the week after a session of the ruling Communist Party’s powerful Politburo. Markets in China have climbed recently on renewed hopes for a stronger dose of stimulus to help counter weakness in consumer spending and other ills. The agenda for the meeting was sketched out earlier in the week in reports that said the Politburo pledged to loosen monetary policy and boost spending.

